Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IVAC. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intevac in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intevac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Get Intevac alerts:

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.00 on Monday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Intevac by 95.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 86.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 114.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.