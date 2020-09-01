Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $221.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $233.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 779.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,535,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Insulet by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Insulet by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

