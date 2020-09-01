Insider Selling: MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $99,800.00.

MICT stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MICT Inc has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

MICT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis began coverage on MICT in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.