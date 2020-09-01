Insider Selling: IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 3,492 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $102,280.68.

IESC opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. IES Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 5.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IES by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IES by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

