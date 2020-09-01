Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

