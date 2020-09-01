Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00.
Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.