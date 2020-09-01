Insider Buying: National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Major Shareholder Purchases 58,219 Shares of Stock

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 58,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $133,321.51. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Asher purchased 215 shares of National stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $430.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Daniel Asher purchased 10 shares of National stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Daniel Asher acquired 8,297 shares of National stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $16,925.88.

Shares of National stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. National Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

