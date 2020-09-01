Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

TSE IMO opened at C$21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -827.31. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.29.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

