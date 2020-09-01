ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 19,109,675 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $17,617,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 2,093,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 957.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.36.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

