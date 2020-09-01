IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Sells $6,966,095.22 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $391.06 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.46 and its 200 day moving average is $302.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

