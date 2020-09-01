IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

