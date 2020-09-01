IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

