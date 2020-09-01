IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBEX. Truist initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
About IBEX
Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.