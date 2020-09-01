IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBEX. Truist initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get IBEX alerts:

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.