Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HUN stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.06. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Huntsman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 48.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 21.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 414,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

