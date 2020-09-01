Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.76.

HUM stock opened at $415.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $425.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

