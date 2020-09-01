Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after buying an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after acquiring an additional 546,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

NYSE HUM opened at $415.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $425.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

