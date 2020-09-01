HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in HP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1,027.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after buying an additional 9,570,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956,663 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HP by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955,915 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

