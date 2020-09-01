Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $538.35 million for the quarter.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.51. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.