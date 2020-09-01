Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

HOFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

