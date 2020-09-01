HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HNI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HNI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HNI by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,821. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

