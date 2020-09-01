Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Releases Earnings Results

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Highway had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of Highway stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.
