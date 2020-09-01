Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HESM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of HESM opened at $17.68 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.65.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

