Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,935,000 after buying an additional 348,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

