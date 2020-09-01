Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

NOV stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.