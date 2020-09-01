Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

