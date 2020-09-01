Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. 7,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

