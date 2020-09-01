Headinvest LLC Sells 574 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 5,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

