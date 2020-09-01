Headinvest LLC Sells 317 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.61. 8,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,212. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

