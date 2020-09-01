Headinvest LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 117,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,095,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

BATS REGL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. 50,230 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77.

