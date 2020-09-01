Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. 132,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

