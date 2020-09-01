Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 221,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

