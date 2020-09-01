Headinvest LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.31. 5,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,839. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

