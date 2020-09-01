Headinvest LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of KO traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 268,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,683,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

