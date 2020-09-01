Headinvest LLC Has $259,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 99,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

