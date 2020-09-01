Headinvest LLC Has $247,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.