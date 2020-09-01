Headinvest LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.