Headinvest LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.56. 134,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,765. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,406,948.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,036 shares of company stock worth $160,008,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

