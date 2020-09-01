Headinvest LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. 32,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

