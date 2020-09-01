Headinvest LLC Decreases Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BHP Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

