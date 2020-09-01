Headinvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 1,167,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,798,248. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

