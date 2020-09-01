Headinvest LLC Cuts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

