Head-To-Head Review: VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) & MVC Capital (NASDAQ:MVC)

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

24.8% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MVC Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and MVC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

MVC Capital has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.10%. Given MVC Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Dividends

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and MVC Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 4.71 $16.32 million $0.65 12.49

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Profitability

This table compares VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital -105.03% 5.83% 3.66%

Risk and Volatility

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MVC Capital beats VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.