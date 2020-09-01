Head to Head Review: Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Old National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ONB)

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 2.59 $56.04 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 2.48 $238.21 million $1.45 9.64

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 26.28% 21.03% 2.10% Old National Bancorp 21.24% 7.84% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Dividends

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

