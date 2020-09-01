Head to Head Contrast: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) & Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Koninklijke KPN and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.51%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 7.02% 28.12% 14.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 1.75 $701.12 million $0.17 15.65 Crexendo $14.44 million 9.93 $1.14 million $0.07 135.00

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Koninklijke KPN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Koninklijke KPN on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

