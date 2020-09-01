Head to Head Comparison: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. Chromadex (OTCMKTS:CDXC)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exactus and Chromadex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Chromadex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chromadex has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Chromadex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Exactus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Chromadex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 10.38 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Chromadex $46.29 million 6.59 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -9.52

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chromadex.

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 5.69, meaning that its stock price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromadex has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Chromadex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69% Chromadex -46.86% -103.66% -55.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Chromadex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chromadex beats Exactus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

