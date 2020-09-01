Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Declares $0.18 Final Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.98 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.43.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
