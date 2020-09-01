Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Declares $0.18 Final Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.98 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.43.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

