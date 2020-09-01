Hart Melanie Housey Sells 1,027 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,462.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hart Melanie Housey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.84. 185,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.57. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pool by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pool by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 13,534.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

