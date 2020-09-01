Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Position Lowered by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 9,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,630. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

