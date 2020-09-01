GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $151.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,804 shares of company stock worth $650,022. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

