Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWRE opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.22, a PEG ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

