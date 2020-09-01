GSX Techedu (GSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.20 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSX. Nomura raised their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

